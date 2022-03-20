Exane BNP Paribas Lowers Volvo Car (NASDAQ:VLVOF) to Underperform

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Volvo Car (NASDAQ:VLVOF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Volvo Car in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nordea Equity Research initiated coverage on Volvo Car in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a SEK 90 price objective on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on Volvo Car in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a €90.00 ($98.90) price objective on the stock. DNB Markets cut Volvo Car from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Volvo Car in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a sell rating and a SEK 61 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of 80.67.

NASDAQ:VLVOF opened at 5.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 7.81. Volvo Car has a 52 week low of 5.74 and a 52 week high of 10.02.

Volvo Car AB (publ.) designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, markets, and sells passenger cars in Europe, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers sedansand SUV vehicles under the Volvo brand. It also provides vehicle parts and accessories. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

