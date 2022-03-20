Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Udemy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Udemy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.73.

UDMY stock opened at $13.28 on Thursday. Udemy has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $32.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.74.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $137.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.34 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Udemy will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Udemy in the fourth quarter worth $28,793,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Udemy in the fourth quarter worth $34,673,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Udemy in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

