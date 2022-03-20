PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Stock Position Raised by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the period.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.96. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $13.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

