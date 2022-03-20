AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 835 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Intuit by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTU opened at $479.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.15 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.71 billion, a PE ratio of 61.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $508.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $570.95.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892 over the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on INTU shares. StockNews.com downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $624.45.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

