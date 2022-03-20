Whittier Trust Co. Takes $427,000 Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($56.04) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. AlphaValue raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.74) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Shares of TTE stock opened at $49.82 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $60.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.85.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.544 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.73%.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

