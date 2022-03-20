AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 10,971 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,971 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,413,000 after acquiring an additional 28,024 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 661,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,481,000 after acquiring an additional 104,400 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 19,216 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after acquiring an additional 27,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 63,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $102.82 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $102.01 and a 1-year high of $108.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

