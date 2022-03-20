Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 26,494 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,494 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 989,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,174,000 after purchasing an additional 197,735 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $650,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,942,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,521,000 after buying an additional 53,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLO opened at $25.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.49 and its 200 day moving average is $26.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.28.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

