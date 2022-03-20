Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,282 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 11.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 6.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Humana by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Humana by 9.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of Humana stock opened at $440.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The firm has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HUM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $486.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.36.

Humana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.