Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,069 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the third quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 47.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 24.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 794.7% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.13.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $66.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.01. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $56.41 and a one year high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

