Parallel Advisors LLC Has $606,000 Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 28,165 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.18.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $233.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.08 and a 52 week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.13%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

