Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer Co is the world’s largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry. As a foundry, the Company manufactures ICs for its customers based on their proprietary IC designs using its advanced production processes. TSMC’s goal is to establish itself as one of the world’s leading semiconductor companies by building upon the strengths that have made it the leading IC foundry in the world. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TSM. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a hold rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna restated a hold rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.88.

NYSE TSM opened at $106.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $97.62 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.81 and its 200-day moving average is $118.12.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 29.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3897 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.62%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,253,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 41,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 27,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 828,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,521,000 after purchasing an additional 39,722 shares in the last quarter.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

