Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,666,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,083,000 after acquiring an additional 156,985 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $90.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.58 and a fifty-two week high of $45.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.93.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.77.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

