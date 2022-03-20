Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of UUU stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. Universal Security Instruments has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The company has a market cap of $8.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 1.76.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc designs and markets a variety of safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Most products require minimal installation and are designed for installation by the consumer without professional assistance, and are sold through retail stores.

