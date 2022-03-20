Financial Comparison: Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) and VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) and VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

Get Blackboxstocks alerts:

This table compares Blackboxstocks and VeriSign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackboxstocks N/A N/A N/A VeriSign 59.12% -45.19% 33.94%

This table compares Blackboxstocks and VeriSign’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackboxstocks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A VeriSign $1.33 billion 18.32 $784.83 million $7.01 31.49

VeriSign has higher revenue and earnings than Blackboxstocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.5% of VeriSign shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of VeriSign shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Blackboxstocks and VeriSign, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackboxstocks 0 0 0 0 N/A VeriSign 0 0 1 0 3.00

VeriSign has a consensus target price of $252.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.16%. Given VeriSign’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VeriSign is more favorable than Blackboxstocks.

Summary

VeriSign beats Blackboxstocks on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blackboxstocks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackboxstocks Inc. develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

VeriSign Company Profile (Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc. provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services. The company was founded by D. James Bidzos on April 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackboxstocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackboxstocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.