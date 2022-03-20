Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) versus WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) Head to Head Comparison

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) and WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Third Coast Bancshares and WVS Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Third Coast Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67 WVS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Third Coast Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.64%. Given Third Coast Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Third Coast Bancshares is more favorable than WVS Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Third Coast Bancshares and WVS Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Third Coast Bancshares N/A N/A N/A WVS Financial 19.24% 2.92% 0.33%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Third Coast Bancshares and WVS Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Third Coast Bancshares $105.49 million 2.88 $11.42 million N/A N/A WVS Financial $6.23 million 4.54 $1.30 million N/A N/A

Third Coast Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than WVS Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Third Coast Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.6% of WVS Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of WVS Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

WVS Financial beats Third Coast Bancshares on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services. Third Coast Bancshares Inc is based in HUMBLE, Texas.

WVS Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

WVS Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans. The company was founded in July 1993 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

