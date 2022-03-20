Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000.

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $103.01 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $62.92 and a twelve month high of $111.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.40.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

