Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) by 144.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,123 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.18% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 527.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period.

VRIG stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

