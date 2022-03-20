Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727,471 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,056,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,505,000 after acquiring an additional 133,077 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,121,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,585,000 after acquiring an additional 30,054 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,985,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,285,000 after acquiring an additional 44,337 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,830,000 after acquiring an additional 139,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Shares of DLR opened at $138.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.32. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $130.10 and a one year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.01.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.43%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

