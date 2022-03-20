Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $52,000 Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 83.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,940 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Five Oceans Advisors increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 20,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 96,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 153,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 11,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.63) target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.78) to €4.40 ($4.84) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.54.

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53. The stock has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.28. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 9.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

