Whittier Trust Co. Grows Holdings in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUDM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 499,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,669,000 after buying an additional 47,465 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 123,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period.

Shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.02. NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $28.78.

