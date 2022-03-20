Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Invests $38,000 in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of ABB by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 37,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 18,338 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of ABB by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,175,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,531,000. 9.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $30.07 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11. The firm has a market cap of $72.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a $0.537 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. HSBC cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.12.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

