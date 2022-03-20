Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 482 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 964 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in InMode were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of InMode by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,681 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $168,009,000 after buying an additional 365,400 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of InMode by 188.2% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 414,170 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $33,020,000 after buying an additional 270,451 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of InMode by 803.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 230,788 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $36,799,000 after buying an additional 205,234 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of InMode by 402.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 252,153 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $40,206,000 after buying an additional 201,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of InMode by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 606,060 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $48,318,000 after buying an additional 192,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InMode currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

INMD opened at $40.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.12 and a 200-day moving average of $61.39. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.88 and a 52 week high of $99.27.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. InMode had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 46.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

