Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 730 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,160 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,830,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,300,000 after purchasing an additional 282,409 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 13.7% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329,349 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,479 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,414,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,725,000 after purchasing an additional 353,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,262,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,862,000 after purchasing an additional 37,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 107.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,726,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,345 shares during the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DZ Bank downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $43.02 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day moving average is $42.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 102.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.