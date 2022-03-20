Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $169,000 Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Progressive by 31.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,478,206,000 after buying an additional 3,924,541 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Progressive by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,980,000 after buying an additional 1,743,191 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,715,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Progressive by 18.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,651,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,834,000 after buying an additional 892,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Progressive by 31.7% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,576,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,311,000 after buying an additional 861,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $111.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $111.85. The stock has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.34 and its 200 day moving average is $99.69.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 7.05%.

In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $141,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $116,935.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,793 shares of company stock worth $1,555,459. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

