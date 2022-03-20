New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 8,500 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in SLM by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 68,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,412 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. increased its stake in SLM by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. now owns 3,122,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,960,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC increased its stake in SLM by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 875,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,414,000 after purchasing an additional 280,541 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SLM by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 65,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in SLM by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,096,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,294,000 after purchasing an additional 603,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

In other SLM news, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 22,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $454,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $107,020.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,990 shares of company stock worth $857,754. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $18.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average is $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.25. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $367.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.32 million. SLM had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 57.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

