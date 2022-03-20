Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.29.

RPTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

Shares of Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average is $21.16. Repare Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $585.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.65.

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,406.68% and a negative return on equity of 41.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 997,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $14,071,250.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 659.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 148,876 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 25.3% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 516,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after purchasing an additional 104,335 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $636,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $487,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

