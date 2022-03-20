StockNews.com Upgrades Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) to “Hold”

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.89. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $63.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $221.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.89 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Glacier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David C. Boyles purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,678,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $775,597,000 after buying an additional 1,159,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,461,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,958,000 after purchasing an additional 248,328 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,842,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,543,000 after purchasing an additional 122,751 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,195,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,462,000 after purchasing an additional 281,249 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,205,000 after purchasing an additional 365,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp (Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.