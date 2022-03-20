Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NWPX. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Northwest Pipe stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.37. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The company has a market capitalization of $270.34 million, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Northwest Pipe ( NASDAQ:NWPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWPX. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe in the first quarter worth $408,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 9.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 15,877 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 394.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 25,346 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northwest Pipe (Get Rating)

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.