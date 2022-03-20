StockNews.com Downgrades CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) to Sell

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.55. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.93.

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dennis D. Kim purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $60,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 26.7% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 380,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 80,052 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 238,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 13,036 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 25.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 124,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

