Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Get Q2 alerts:

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $62.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.11. Q2 has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $110.16.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $3,169,458.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,196 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $70,241.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,915 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,112,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,703,000 after buying an additional 1,120,845 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 6.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,388,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,560,000 after buying an additional 198,041 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 8.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,644,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,910,000 after buying an additional 196,729 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,146,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,489,000 after buying an additional 540,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,484,000 after buying an additional 586,845 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.