Insider Selling: Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CFO Sells $1,308,939.66 in Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 61,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $1,308,939.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE BE opened at $23.94 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $37.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 3.44.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The company had revenue of $342.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BE shares. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Susquehanna raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,640,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,176,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,898,000 after buying an additional 362,680 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $74,217,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,962,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,972,000 after purchasing an additional 73,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,205,000 after purchasing an additional 77,018 shares during the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

