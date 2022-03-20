HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $69.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.73% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HDFC BANK’s mission is to be a World Class Indian Bank. The Bank’s aim is to build a sound customer franchise across distinct businesses so as to be the preferred provider of banking services in the niche segments that the bank operates in and to achieve healthy growth in profitability, consistent with the bank’s risk appetite. The bank aims to ensure the highest level of ethical standards, professional integrity and regulatory compliance. HDFC Bank’s business philosophy is based on four core values: Operational Excellence, Customer Focus, Product Leadership and People. “

HDB opened at $62.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $115.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.76. HDFC Bank has a 12-month low of $54.25 and a 12-month high of $81.22.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 21.88%. On average, analysts predict that HDFC Bank will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HDB. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

