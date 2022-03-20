Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) to “Hold”

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lithium Americas Corp. owns Lithium Nevada and RheoMinerals Inc., a supplier of rheology modifiers for oilbased drilling fluids, coatings and specialty chemicals. Lithium Americas Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

LAC has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on Lithium Americas from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Shares of NYSE LAC opened at $28.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 57.43, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $41.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.79.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

