David M. Mcguire Sells 87,093 Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Stock

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB – Get Rating) President David M. Mcguire sold 87,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $2,446,442.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ STXB opened at $28.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $497.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.97. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $31.75.

Get Spirit of Texas Bancshares alerts:

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.20 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 30.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STXB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 234.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 42,059 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 13.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 11.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 25,180 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $271,000. 39.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STXB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.50 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, SBA loans, commercial deposit accounts, treasury management services, and retail offerings including consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans, and retail deposit products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.