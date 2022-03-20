Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a market perform rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.36.

COLD stock opened at $26.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.46. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.48, a PEG ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $716.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -733.27%.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 14,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,910,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 575,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after buying an additional 105,091 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 260.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after buying an additional 125,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,323,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,611,000 after buying an additional 1,566,610 shares during the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

