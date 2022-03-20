Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Guggenheim

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Guggenheim in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $34.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TWTR. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $79.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.90.

TWTR stock opened at $37.77 on Friday. Twitter has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $73.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.31.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Twitter announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the social networking company to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,114 shares of company stock valued at $935,343 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 756.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 601.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

