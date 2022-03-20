Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Position Cut by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,174 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 104.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.93.

NYSE:HPE opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.27%.

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $145,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $269,832.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,813 shares of company stock valued at $5,866,156 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

