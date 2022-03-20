IBM Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,667 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 112.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,393,373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,215,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,007 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,186,407 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $332,518,000 after purchasing an additional 118,464 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,225,036 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $232,717,000 after purchasing an additional 140,571 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,950,976 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $204,053,000 after purchasing an additional 456,513 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,438,580 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $168,371,000 after buying an additional 141,267 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $873,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total value of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,653 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,109. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $117.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.86 and a one year high of $120.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $905.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.83 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

AKAM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.55.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

