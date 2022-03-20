IBM Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Insulet were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Insulet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PODD shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Insulet in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.23.

PODD opened at $260.03 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $193.70 and a one year high of $324.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1,130.57 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $242.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 5.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Insulet had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

