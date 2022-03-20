IBM Retirement Fund Sells 2,949 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hologic were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 47,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $985,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Hologic by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $74.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $81.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.24.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.97. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

