IBM Retirement Fund Has $334,000 Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,556 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Western Digital by 6,614.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $49.30 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $43.85 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.73.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.14.

In other Western Digital news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

