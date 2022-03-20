Contrasting Puradyn Filter Technologies (OTCMKTS:PFTI) & Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

Puradyn Filter Technologies (OTCMKTS:PFTI – Get Rating) and Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Puradyn Filter Technologies and Aeva Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puradyn Filter Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Aeva Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80

Aeva Technologies has a consensus target price of $11.80, indicating a potential upside of 155.97%.

Profitability

This table compares Puradyn Filter Technologies and Aeva Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puradyn Filter Technologies N/A N/A N/A Aeva Technologies -1,099.60% -19.36% -18.60%

Volatility and Risk

Puradyn Filter Technologies has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.1% of Aeva Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 37.3% of Puradyn Filter Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Puradyn Filter Technologies and Aeva Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puradyn Filter Technologies $1.53 million 0.00 -$1.69 million N/A N/A Aeva Technologies $9.27 million 107.41 -$101.88 million ($0.51) -9.04

Puradyn Filter Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aeva Technologies.

Summary

Puradyn Filter Technologies beats Aeva Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Puradyn Filter Technologies (Get Rating)

Puradyn Filter Technologies, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of oil filtration systems. It offers its bypass oil filtration systems under the Puradyn brand name. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Boynton Beach, FL.

About Aeva Technologies (Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

