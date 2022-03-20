State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the third quarter worth about $50,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKH. Mizuho raised shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Hills currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

Shares of BKH stock opened at $71.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. Black Hills Co. has a one year low of $61.95 and a one year high of $73.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.45.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11. The company had revenue of $562.50 million for the quarter. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.47%.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

