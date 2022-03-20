Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.94 and last traded at $13.94. 2,771 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 161,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $605.99 million, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $39.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.07 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

In related news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $65,894.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 49,812.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 90.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

