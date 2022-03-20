Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,816 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Interface worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,138,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Interface by 36.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,292,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,770,000 after buying an additional 346,236 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Interface by 2,035.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 253,784 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Interface by 22.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,182,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,912,000 after buying an additional 220,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interface in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TILE opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.19. Interface, Inc. has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $18.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.75.

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $339.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.67 million. Interface had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Interface’s payout ratio is currently 4.26%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

