Spire Wealth Management Buys 1,506 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 27.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 61.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,989,000 after buying an additional 6,093,214 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,234,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 58.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after buying an additional 43,055 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 335,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $534,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $525,332.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 704,973 shares of company stock worth $34,985,334. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CG stock opened at $47.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.15. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

CG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.77.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

