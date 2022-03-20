New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Textron by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Textron by 418.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Textron in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

In other Textron news, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 29,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $2,160,887.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $4,937,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $75.15 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.42%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Textron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.