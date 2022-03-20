CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

CSWI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $117.50 on Friday. CSW Industrials has a 52-week low of $107.14 and a 52-week high of $145.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.02 and a 200 day moving average of $124.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.80.

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $136.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 286 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $34,345.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

