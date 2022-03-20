CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.
CSWI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.
Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $117.50 on Friday. CSW Industrials has a 52-week low of $107.14 and a 52-week high of $145.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.02 and a 200 day moving average of $124.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.80.
In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 286 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $34,345.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CSW Industrials (Get Rating)
CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.
