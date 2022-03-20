New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 600 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,480,000 after purchasing an additional 66,275 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $804,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,355,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,289,000 after purchasing an additional 79,927 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,103.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 11,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.50.

In related news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,596 shares of company stock worth $3,645,887 over the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EMN opened at $107.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.49.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

