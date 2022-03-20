New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 600 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 31,159 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 148,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $70.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.58 and a 12 month high of $130.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.58.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.98 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.90.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total transaction of $493,716.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $309,256.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,437 shares of company stock worth $1,394,254. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

